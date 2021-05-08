College softball: Kailyn Packard's no-hitter completes crucial UNI sweep

The Salukis had a runner on first base after a one-out walk in the seventh before Snider fired to Taylor Hogan for a fielder’s choice. Packard then recorded her ninth strikeout to complete her first no-hitter since her freshman season at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

“It’s just so exciting,” Packard said. “I couldn’t do it without my team. They’ve pushed me to be my best up to this point. It’s the most fun celebrating with them in the end.”

The celebration ended quickly as UNI’s players turned into a grounds crew and laid down tarps to preserve the field for Sunday’s finale. With Packard dealing in a tight game, Jacobs and his players did their best to carry on with their normal routine.

“I knew it was up there and I didn’t say anything,” Jacobs said. “I think our team has learned enough about the karma that the game will give you to keep their dang mouth shut.

“But you could certainly tell the way our defense was playing that they were locked into what was going on and they wanted to help her get that (no-hitter).”

The lead changed hands four times during the opening game in which each team benefited from multiple errors.