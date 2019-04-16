{{featured_button_text}}

AMES — Iowa State freshman Shannon Mortimer allowed just two Northern Iowa singles as the Cyclones dealt the Panthers a 2-0 softball defeat Tuesday.

Mortimer didn’t walk anyone while improving to 6-4 on the season.

Iowa State (24-18) scratched out a run in the fourth when Taylor Nearad led off with a double, advanced to third on a deep fly ball and scored on a wild pitch.

The Cyclones doubled their lead in the sixth on a walk, a groundout and Talyn Lewis’ RBI double.

Ashley Chesser and Adara Opiola had the only hits for UNI (20-17). The Panthers return home to play Bradley in a Friday doubleheader at noon.

Iowa St. 2, UNI 0

N. Iowa 000 000 0 — 0 2 0

Iowa St. 000 101 x — 2 5 1

Spencer, Olejniczak (4), Oler (6) and Chesser. Mortimer and Bosworth. WP — Mortimer (6-4). LP — Olejniczak (6-8). 2B — Nearad (ISU), Lewis (ISU).

Records: UNI 20-17, Iowa St. 24-18.

