CEDAR FALLS — The (25-11) Northern Iowa softball team accomplished a rare feat in a pair of wins over (24-10) Southern Illinois on Friday.

The Panthers hit 12 home runs—four of which came from sophomore Mya Dodge—against the Salukis to grow their season total to 51.

UNI head coach Ryan Jacobs said the quality of their opponent only made the Panthers stunning day that much more impressive.

“For us to be able to put up the offensive numbers against them like we did is pretty impressive because of who they are, how they play the game and how they pitch,” Jacobs said. “Our kids were just squaring up balls and hitting them on the barrel. They always say good things happen when you hit the ball on the barrel.”

“That does not happen very often. So, we have to enjoy what we did for a few hours and then reset and come back…We are going to get a really scrappy SIU team who can compete, who can put up runs and shut an offense down.”

Jacobs noted that the diversity in who was creating the offense also made it a particularly noteworthy performance.

“We have had a couple offensive unleashings before,” Jacobs said. “But, in those moments, it was only usually a few kids that went off. Today, when you have 13 hits out of your 3, 4, 5, 6 hitters and most of them are for extra bases.”

GAME 1

In the first game of the doubleheader, a 17-5 blowout, the Panthers clubbed eight home runs including three from left fielder Mya Dodge and five additional extra-base hits in an overwhelming display of offense.

Before UNI’s offense got a chance to flex its muscles, SIU managed a strong opening statement with three runs in the top of the first on two hits, two walks and a UNI error. Starting pitcher Kailyn Packard stayed resilient in the circle, however, and got out of the inning with a pair of strikeouts.

UNI did not allow the Salukis to maintain their lead long.

After Kylee Sanders reached first on a leadoff walk, freshman catcher Alexis Pupillo put the third pitch of her at-bat over the wall in right to cut the SIU lead to 3-2. One at bat later, Dodge cranked her first home run, a solo shot to center left, to tie the game at 3-3. UNI managed two more hits in the inning—a single from Addison McElrath and a double from Taylor Hogan—but did not come away with another run.

Following a three up, three down inning for SIU, the Panthers struck with another big inning. Daryn Lamprecht got UNI off and rolling with a leadoff double. UNI loaded the bases as Pupillo and Madison Parks reached via walk. Dodge came through with a triple to score three and put the Panthers on top, 6-3. A pair of doubles from McElrath and Hogan scored two more runs as UNI emerged from the bottom of the second with a 8-3 lead.

SIU added one run via error in the top of the third. With runners on second and third, SIU freshman Jackie Lis hit a line drive to Sammy Moss in right field. Moss made the catch and looked to catch Elizabeth Warwick at third. Despite an accurate throw, Moss failed to hook up with third basewoman Brooke Snider, allowing Warwick to tag up and advance home.

Sanders answered the Salukis run with a solo shot in the bottom of the third. Her third home run of the season, the sophomore already tied her home run total from a season ago.

In her third at-bat, Dodge drilled her second homerun of the day–a two run blast over the left field wall which cleared the scoreboard at Robinson-Dresser. Addison McElrath made it back-to-back homers to left field and five long balls in the first three innings as the designated hitter hit a fly ball that just managed to stay inside the foul pole. McElrath’s homerun made it 12-4 after three innings of play.

After Packard struck out a pair in a three up, three down top of the fourth inning, UNI picked up where it left off in the bottom of the third.

In the second at-bat of the inning, Daryn Lamprecht drilled a solo home run. Following a Sanders walk, Pupillo drilled her second home run, another two-run shot, of the game. One at-bat later, Dodge hit her third home run of the day, a two-run homer to straightaway center, to put UNI ahead 17-4 and push her RBI total to eight in the contest.

SIU managed to add one run in the top of the fifth, but the Panthers closed out the 12-run win.

Available records do not exist to determine if the Panthers’ eight home runs in a single game is a program or conference record.

GAME 2

For as well as the Panthers raked in the first game, Samantha Heyer pitched in the second game. Heyer pitched a shutout and five three up, three down innings to power UNI to a 7-0 win.

UNI capitalized on a three up, three down start from SIU to take an early lead in the second game of the afternoon.

With two outs and no one on, Parks hit a solo homerun to give UNI a 1-0 lead.

Heyer maintained the UNI lead, dealing seven strikeouts in the first three innings as SIU failed to record a hit.

Heyer’s dominance on the mound allowed Pupillo to double UNI’s lead with another solo homerun in the bottom of the third. It was Pupillo’s third and UNI’s 10th homerun on the day.

Later in the third, a double from McElrath followed by a single from Hogan pushed UNI’s lead to 3-0.

McElrath added the Panthers 11th homerun of the day and third of the second game in the bottom of the fifth. With Dodge on first via walk, McElrath hit a high, fly ball over the left field wall and off the scoreboard.

In the bottom of the sixth, Dodge hit her fourth home run of the day, the 12th from the Panthers, to put UNI ahead 7-0. Dodge’s home run scored Pupillo, who reached via hit by pitch, from first.

Unable to close out the game via eight-run mercy rule, Heyer closed out the win in the top of the seventh with a strikeout. Heyer finished the game with 14 strikeouts to just one hit allowed in the contest.

Packard and Heyer drew praise from Jacobs following the doubleheader after finishing with just five runs allowed and no home runs despite facing one of the most potent offenses in the MVC.

“It says a lot about our pitchers,” Jacobs said. “They did a great job against the same kind of conditions that everybody else has. For Sammy to get as many punch outs against them—they are not a strikeout team…For us to do that against [SIU] is pretty impressive. It says a lot about our pitching staff.”

