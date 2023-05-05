CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa softball team (36-11, 24-1 MVC) extended its winning streak to 15 consecutive games with an 8-0 win over Evansville (22-29, 8-17 MVC), Friday.

The Panthers clubbed four extra base hits and redshirt junior Samantha Heyer threw a 10-strikeout, five-inning perfect game in a win which UNI head coach Ryan Jacobs described as a continuation of the processes that allowed the win streak.

“It was good to see them continue to keep doing the same thing that they had been doing,” Jacobs said. “Come out with a really good mindset today.”

“It starts in the circle. Sammy Heyer did a phenomenal job. Not only was she cranking it in there and getting swings and misses, but it is really easy to fall asleep on defense when your pitcher is cruising like that. But, the balls that were put in play, our defense made great plays behind her.”

According to Heyer, the perfect game was her first since her time as a Charles City Comet in high school.

“It is pretty special,” Heyer said. “It is really hard to do that in college. The hitters are really good.”

“It is a by-product of trusting in God and coach Monika and buying into the process of who I am.”

Heyer also credited her teammates for allowing her to achieve the perfect game.

“It comes down to getting the job done,” Heyer said. “Trusting in each other. The perfect game would not have happened if the offense was not doing their job…You cannot win games in the circle.”

As Heyer dealt strike after strike in the circle, the Panthers’ started slow.

After a scoreless first inning, the Panthers added one run as third baseman Brooke Snider batted in Makenna Kuper from third. Snider reached second on the play as a throwing error from the Purple Aces third baseman Hannah Hood allowed Snider to reach base safely.

As Heyer’s strikeout count climbed to eight, the Panthers lead climbed to three.

UNI doubled its scoring output in the bottom of the third with two runs on two hits. Pinch running for first baseman Daryn Lamprecht, Maggie Erpelding advance home on a passed ball to put UNI ahead 2-0. Center fielder Madison Parks hit a sacrifice line drive to left field during the same at-bat to drive in score shortstop Kylee Sanders from third.

Preceded by two more Heyer K’s, Snider led the bottom of the fourth off with a double as UNI added to its lead yet again.

“Knowing that we had been through the lineup one time,” Snider said. “So, we had already seen her once. I thought I was seeing the ball well in my first at-bat…I felt everybody adjusted in their second at-bat.”

With one out, Lamprecht turned on a double to left field to drive in Snider. Sanders hit a single which just scooted under the outstretched glove of Evansville second baseman Marah Wood to score Lamprecht, swelling UNI’s lead to a 5-0 advantage.

Three at-bats later, with the bases loaded and one out, sophomore left fielder Mya Dodge hit a sacrifice fly to right field to tack on a run and make it 6-0 UNI. Designated player Addison McElrath singled on the next at-bat as Hood failed to corral a well-struck ground ball, allowing catcher Alexis Pupillo to score from third.

Leading 7-0, Heyer delivered another scoreless and hitless inning, The Purple Aces nearly recorded their first hit as right fielder Lacy Smith sent a danger ground ball to the left of Heyer. Ranging to her right, Sanders made a strong play, running down the hit and throwing across her body to first just in time for the third out of the top of the inning, preserving Heyer’s perfect game.

“She has made that play multiple times,” Heyer said. “I knew she had it all along. But, she made a spectacular play.”

In the bottom of the fifth, Parks drove in the winning run with a single to shallow left, ending the game early via eight-run mercy rule.

The Panthers close out the regular season with two more games against the Purple Aces on Saturday and Sunday. First pitch on Saturday is set for 2 p.m. with a noon start time set for Sunday.

Following a win over Iowa on Wednesday, Jacobs said he wanted to see the same “postseason” intensity and atmosphere against Evansville.

According to Jacobs, he got his wish.

“We got another game where we did exactly what we needed to do,” Jacobs said.

UNI clinched the Missouri Valley Conference regular season title and the top seed in the MVC tournament last weekend with a sweep of Valparaiso and a Missouri State loss to Indiana State on Sunday.

The Panthers will open the MVC tournament, facing the winner of the No. 9 vs. No. 8 game, on Thursday at 10 a.m. Coverage will be available on ESPN+ with a subscription.

Linescore Northern Iowa 8, Evansville 0 UE;000;00X;X - 0;0;2 UNI;012;41X;X - 8;11;0 Sydney Weatherford, Paige McAllister (5) and Taylor Howe. Samantha Heyer and Alexis Pupillo. WP - Heyer. LP - Weatherford. 2B - UNI: Sanders, McElrath, Snider, Lamprecht.

