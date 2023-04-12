CEDAR FALLS — The sun hovers just above the tops of the trees as the first 80-degree day of 2023 nears its end. The wind whips out of the southwest—26 miles per hour right down the pipe from home plate to the mound on the softball diamond at the Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex.

Samantha Heyer stands at the center of the circle on the pitcher’s rubber. Face in the wind, the Missouri Valley wins-leader imposes a confident, commanding presence on the mound even before the Northern Iowa junior fans the first Drake batter of the day. The Panthers ace would strike out five more batters before UNI sealed its 9-1 win over the Bulldogs, Tuesday.

Heyer, who ranks among the top 20 in Division I in strikeout-to-walk ratio, forced eight ground outs, three fly outs in addition to her six strikeouts. She allowed just six hits and one run in another dominant performance. It is the kind of performance that has become the norm in her fourth year in Cedar Falls.

The confidence and command routine of Heyer’s outings this spring have not always come easily, however. According to the Charles City-product, pitching for UNI became an internal battle during her first two seasons.

“Physically, I was not ready,” Heyer said. “There were some mechanical things that needed to change, but, on a bigger note, I went through some mental health stuff.”

“I did not believe in myself and I did not think I was worthy to be here. It was a battle between not wanting to pitch and wanting to pitch at the same time. That ate me alive for a little bit.”

Heyer’s self-doubt plagued her first two seasons with the Panthers as she struggled with negative self-talk while making the jump from Iowa high school Class 4A to Division I. A decorated prep career as a two-time first team All-State honoree and 953 career strikeouts—375 her senior year along with a 0.50 ERA—did little to quell her internal struggle.

“Going from high school—where I just threw the ball in there and people would swing at anything—so I did have a lot of success in high school,” Heyer said. “I came to college and they were good. They are competitive and they adjust—all sorts of new things.”

“If you are not confident on the mound with your pitches, then you are just going to get eaten alive.”

Heyer also noted she struggled to overcome doubt associated with an inability to throw overhand during her early career at UNI.

“I would like spike it into the ground,” Heyer said. “That caused a lot of trouble mentally because I am like ‘I am a Division I athlete. I should be able to throw overhand.’”

Although she said she cannot pinpoint one moment where things changed, Heyer cited the Panthers annual end of year meetings as a turning point in her time at UNI.

Following her second season, Heyer met with Northern Iowa head coach Ryan Jacobs in an individual, end of the year conversation in which the players lead a review of their season.

“The only thing that I could write on my paper and notes was all the bad things I thought about myself,” Heyer said. “Coach [Jacobs] told me to tear it up and throw it in the trash.”

Since that meeting, with the help of her teammates and coaches, Heyer’s turned her career around and become a central cog in the Panthers success in 2022 and in the first half of 2023.

After posting a 4.27 ERA through 95 innings her first two seasons, Heyer managed a 2.00 ERA in 209 innings over the last two seasons.

Heyer said relying more on her hips and legs while pitching helped to solve her mechanical issues.

“As females that is where all our power comes from,” Heyer said. “Just associating with our hips, our upper body and our lower half…Working on rhythm that is the biggest thing for me and having confidence that I can do it.”

Mentally, Heyer said the biggest change came in embracing and growing her faith. A Christian, Heyer said her faith allows her to overcome the negativity that troubled her for two seasons

“I felt peace this season,” Heyer said. “That is a big part of it. I can relax and throw my pitches and not worry about getting shelled or hitting someone or walking someone. No matter what happens I am a child of God at the end of the day—win or lose.”

“I have really grown my relationship with The Lord. That has been a complete game changer for me. Not in the success in it, but in that I have a relationship with him.”

Through her faith and mechanical adjustments, Heyer stands at the center of the circle on the pitcher’s rubber—a confident, commanding presence with a knack for strikeouts.

“I am just glad to have the opportunity to go out, throw and play the game that I love,” Heyer said.