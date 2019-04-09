DES MOINES -- League-leading Drake rode strong pitching in the opener and explosive offense in the nightcap to a Missouri Valley Conference softball sweep of Northern Iowa Tuesday, 3-1 and 11-3.
Drake's Nicole Newman allowed just four UNI hits in the opener and stopped Sammey Bunch's home run streak at five games although Bunch did double and score the Panthers' only run.
The Bulldogs (26-13, 12-1) bolted to a 10-0 lead in game two and finished with 14 base hits while also walking seven times. UNI (17-16, 8-5) got solo homers from Courtney Krodinger and Ashley Chesser along with two hits from starting pitcher Jaclyn Spencer.
UNI hosts Valparaiso in a noon doubleheader Saturday at Robinson-Dresser Complex.
