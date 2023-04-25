CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa needed three runs to finish off the Drake Bulldogs early. Mya Dodge gave them four.

With two outs in the bottom of the sixth, the Panthers led Drake, 7-2, when Dodge connected on a walk-off grand slam to give UNI an 11-2 win.

After making contact, Dodge said her only concern about it clearing the wall came because of the wind.

“It felt good,” Dodge said. “But, I was a little worried that the wind was blowing a little too hard. I was worried that was going to kill it. Other than that, it felt really good off the bat.”

The grand slam came against Drake redshirt freshman pitcher Jayme Scheck—a high school teammate of Dodge. Despite their history, Dodge said she did not know what to expect from Scheck and that she did not set out to hit a grand slam.

“She has been working really hard in college to get her pitches right,” Dodge said. “So, I did not know exactly what to expect. I knew that I did not want her to get me out again. The at-bat prior she got me and that did not feel good.”

“It is always going to be in the back of your minds when the bases are loaded and you are feeling good, but today I was not feeling that good. I was, honestly, just trying to get a couple RBIs. Just trying to get my baserunners in.”

The win represented the (31-11, 20-1) Panthers’ 10th consecutive win and sealed a regular season sweep over the (14-29, 7-14) Drake Bulldogs.

In addition to extending their winning streak, the victory also gave the Panthers a sweep of the regular season over Bulldogs.

“It is an accomplishment — a heck of an accomplishment — to sweep anybody in the league,” UNI head coach Ryan Jacobs said. “Our league is really tough. Especially with playing Drake in the midweek, it makes things a little tougher.”

“We are fresh off a three-game series with Illinois State. Not much rest and you have to jump right back on it and play a really good team.”

Jacobs added that it is important for the UNI coaches to keep the Panthers focused when they have a tight turn around like on Tuesday.

Neither team got off to a strong start as both managed just one hit through the first two innings. UNI pitcher Kailyn Packard and Drake Pitcher Molly Hoekstra combined for seven strikeouts in that span.

Despite struggling to find successful contact, the Panthers emerged from the first two innings with a 1-0 run. Right fielder Sammy Moss connected on the Panthers first hit—a hard ground ball up the middle—to score Taylor Hogan from second.

With one out in the bottom of the third, shortstop Kylee Sanders drilled a one-run home run into the wind and over the wall in left to double UNI’s lead to 2-0.

“That at-bat, I really had a lot of intent,” Sanders said. “I knew she was throwing me all outside. So, I came prepared my next at-bat and sat on that outside pitch and drove it.”

“With us girls, we have a lot of energy. That is our thing. Taking one bat at a time…A big thing for us is intent and that is kind of our ground work here.”

Sanders’ homer sparked a one-out rally from UNI as Alexis Pupillo, Madison Parks and Mya Dodge made it four consecutive hits for the Panthers. Dodge’s hit—a line drive double to left field—doubled UNI’s lead again to 4-0, scoring Pupillo from third and Parks from second.

Drake mustered a strong rebuttal in the top of the fourth, cutting the UNI lead in half, 4-2, with two runs on four hits.

UNI third baseman Brooke Snider led the bottom of the fourth off with a solo home run that clanged off the top of the scoreboard in left. UNI failed to capitalize off Snider’s strong opening statement, managing just one baserunner afterwards.

Leading 5-2, Packard held the Bulldogs scoreless over the next two innings of action, collecting three more strikeouts in the process.

UNI added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth as a Moss single drove in Taylor Hogan from third and Brooke Snider from second before the Dodge grand slam ended the game.

Up next, the Panthers host the (8-33, 4-16) Valparaiso Beacons in a three-game weekend series. Game one of the series will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Jacobs said the mentality for the series against the Beacons is: “Change nothing.”

“Continue to go after it, compete and try and stay as consistent as we possibly can,” Jacobs said. “It will be the first time we have seen Valpo this year. So, accept that challenge and be ready to make adjustments right from the start.”

Photos: UNI softball vs. Drake, April 25 SBall UNI vs. Drake 1 SBall UNI vs. Drake 2 SBall UNI vs. Drake 3 SBall UNI vs. Drake 4 SBall UNI vs. Drake 5 SBall UNI vs. Drake 6 SBall UNI vs. Drake 7 SBall UNI vs. Drake 8