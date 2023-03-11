TULSA, Okla. – After losing in walk off fashion in the first game of a doubleheader, the Northern Iowa softball team left no double in the night cap exploding for seven runs in the first two innings en route to a 10-4 win over Tulsa Friday.

The Golden Hurricanes won the opener, 4-3.

Hannah Kelley had a two-run single in the first to get the Panthers off to a great start, and then UNI exploded for five runs in the second, capped off by a three-run Mya Dodge home run.

Madison Parks also had a two-run single in the big inning.

Dodge blasted her third home run of the night in the sixth to make it 10-2. She finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored and 4 RBIs.

In the opener, Alexis Pupillo blasted a two-run home run in the first inning to give the Panthers an early cushion, but the Golden Hurricanes scored once in four different innings, including a run in the bottom of the seven to walk off with the victory.

Dodge also homered in the opener for the Panthers.

UNI was to play Sam Houston at 11 a.m. Saturday, and the Golden Hurricane again at 4 p.m.