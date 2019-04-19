CEDAR FALLS -- Ashley Chesser smashed three home runs and drove in seven to help the University of Northern Iowa softball team split a Missouri Valley Conference doubleheader with Bradley Friday at Robinson-Dresser Complex.
After Bradley (23-16, 10-6) won the opener 9-1 in six innings, the Panthers answered with an 11-2 five-inning victory in game two.
Chesser followed an RBI single by Olivia Brooks and a run-scoring groundout with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning. She added another two-run blast in the third and a three-run homer in the fourth as the Panthers blew the game open.
Emma Valainis also homered and had two hits, Brittney Krodinger had a pair of doubles and Sammey Bunch had two hits in UNI's second game win.
Jaclyn Spencer got the pitching victory, striking out 10 in five innings to improve to 5-2.
UNI (21-18, 12-6) hosts the Braves Saturday at 11 a.m. in the series finale.
