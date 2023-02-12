CEDAR FALLS – Iowa State produced a pair of four-run innings as the Cyclones handed Northern Iowa an 8-2 loss Sunday morning in the Doc Halverson Classic at the UNI-Dome.

Mikayla Ramos, Sophie Maras and Ashley Minor all collected two hits for ISU, while Angelina Allen blasted a two-run home run in the third.

The Panthers took a 1-0 lead in the second when Daryn Lamprecht scored on a Sammy Moss single. Trailing 4-1, Alexis Pupillo scored on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the third.

UNI, however, managed just three hits off three Cyclone pitchers in the game and struck out eight times.

ISU also beat UNI Saturday, 6-4.

The Panthers are slated to play South Dakota in their final game of the tournament at 4:30 p.m.