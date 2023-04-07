TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Mya Dodge started 0-for-2 from the plate, but came up big for Northern Iowa in the fifth and sixth innings to lead the Panthers to an 8-1 win over Indiana State, Friday.

The win extends the Panthers Missouri Valley Conference winning streak to 10 games.

The Panthers struggled to get consistent contact on Indiana State starting pitcher Lexi Benko.

UNI opened the game with a pair of singles from Kylee Sanders and Alexis Pupillo to lead off the top of the first inning, but Benko followed the Panthers’ singles with a ground out forced and struck out UNI cleanup hitter Mya Dodge. With two outs and runners in scoring position, designated player Addison McElrath gave UNI a 2-0 lead with a single up the middle.

UNI failed to record a hit for the next five at-bats.

Fortunately for the Panthers, UNI starting pitcher Samantha Heyer proved even more difficult for the Sycamores to hit off of.

Heyer collected three strikeouts to just one hit through the first two innings to preserve the Panthers 2-0 lead.

Pupillo teamed up with Madison Parks for a pair of hits in the top of the third, but with both in scoring position the Panthers went 0-for-2 including a fly out from Dodge.

After another quiet inning from UNI bats in the top of the fourth, Indiana State managed to get on the board. Isabella Henning clubbed a leadoff double and managed to reach home one at-bat later on a groundout from catcher Annie Tokarek.

With their lead halved, Dodge sparked a UNI rally in the top of the fifth. With two out and one on, Dodge turned on a pitch from Benko and put it over the wall in left center.

Three consecutive hits followed as the Panthers added one more run to their advantage and took a 5-1 lead into the bottom of the fifth.

After Heyer retired the side, UNI managed yet another three-run inning in the top of the sixth as Dodge drove in two more runs with a single to left field.

Leading 7-1, McElrath drove in one more run to put UNI ahead 8-1. The eighth UNI run proved controversial as Indiana State left fielder Danielle Henning appeared to have gotten the ball to Tokarek at home in time. But, Parks was called safe at home with the home plate umpire determining Tokarek obstructed the runner.

Indiana State managed two runs in the bottom of the seventh and twice loaded the bases, but the Panthers held on for a five-run victory in the first game of a three-game weekend series. Anna Wischnowski originally came in to replace Heyer in the circle, but Heyer returned after ISU scored one run and recorded four hits.

With the win, UNI improves to 10-0 in conference and 20-10 overall while the Sycamores fall to 18-18 and 7-4 in conference play.

The Panthers and Sycamores will face off again on Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Northern Iowa 8, Indiana State 3 Northern Iowa 8, Indiana State 3 UNI;200;033;0 -- 8;12;1 ISU;000;100;2 -- 3;6;0 Samantha Heyer, Anna Wischnowski (7), Heyer (7) and Alexis Pupillo. Lexi Benko, Hailey Griffin (5) and Annie Tokarek. WP – Heyer. LP – Benko. 2B – UNI: Parks, ISU: Is. Henning. HR – UNI: Dodge. RBI – UNI: Dodge 4, McElrath 3, Snider 1. ISU: Patton 1, Tokarek 1.