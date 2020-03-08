Bunch, Opiola homer in UNI win

GREELEY, Colo – Sammey Bunch hammered her eighth home run of the season as Northern Iowa ended its Colorado road trip with a 4-1 win over Utah Valley Sunday at the Northern Colorado Invitational.
Samantha Heyer hurled seven strong innings in the circle for the Panthers (7-14) as she allowed six hits and three walks, while striking out two to improve to 4-5.
Adara Opiola’s went 2-for-4 with a double and a home run.
Bunch put UNI into the lead with her two-out blast in the third inning. The Panthers added three in the fifth, keyed by Opiola’s two-run shot.
UNI opens Missouri Valley Conference play on Saturday at Evansville.