Bunch homers twice, UNI beats Kent St., 5-4

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Sammey Bunch homered twice, including a two-run shot in the top of the seventh to lift Northern Iowa to a 5-4 victory over Kent State on the final day of the Easton T-Town Showdown at the University of Alabama.

Bunch hit her ninth home run of the season on the second pitch of the game to give UNI an early lead.

Then in the seventh, Madison Parks worked a lead-off walk and Bunch followed with her 10th home run of the season.

Kailyn Packard recorded the first two outs of the seventh, before Erica Oler came on and got the save to close out the victory for the Panthers (7-8).

Trailing 3-2 in the fifth, Parks hit her first home run of the season to right center scoring Kamryn Shaffer in front of her.

Bunch finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored and 3 RBIs.

UNI returns to action Friday at the University of Kansas Tournament where it will face South Dakota State and Kansas on Friday.

