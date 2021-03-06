Alabama sweeps a pair from UNI

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Host Alabama swept a pair of games from Northern Iowa Saturday in the Easton T-Town Showdown.

The Crimson Tide (18-0) took the first game 5-3, before finishing the sweep with an 8-0 win in the nightcap.

In the first game. UNI’s Sammey Bunch hit her eighth home run of the season, a two-run blast in the fifth inning. Emmy Wells and Daryn Lamprecht each collected doubles for the Panthers (6-8).

Bunch, a double, and Taylor Hogan collected the only hits UNI got in the second game.

The Panthers wrap up the tournament today at 10:30 a.m. against Kent State.

Linescores

First game

UNI 000 021 0 — 3 3 3

Alabama 000 320 x – 5 6 3

Erica Oler, Hailey Sanders (6) and Emmy Wells. Sarah Cornell, Jaala Torrence (6) and Abby Doerr. WP – Cornell (2-0). LP – Oler (0-2), 2B – UNI: Wells, Lamprecht. HR – UNI: Bunch. Ala. Hemphill.

Second game

UNI 000 00 — 0 2 0

Alabama 010 25 – 8 8 1

Kailyn Packard, Sanders (5) and Wells. Torrence and Hemphill. 2B – UNI: Bunch. Ala: Dowling, Clark, Lockhart, HR – Ala: Woodard.

