UNI's Heinsch MVC Offensive Player of the Week

CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa junior forward Lauren Heinsch has been named the Missouri Valley Conference’s women’s soccer Offensive Player of the Week.

In a 2-0 start to the season, Heinsch scored in the Panthers’ wins over Grand View and South Dakota. She scored on a penalty kick against the Vikings and netted the game-winner against the Coyotes.

Heinsch’s goals allowed her to became only the ninth Panther to have double-digit goals in her career. She now has 10 career goals and two career assists with eligibility through the 2023 season.

Heinsch is also the first MVC Offensive Player of the Week for UNI since the 2018 season.