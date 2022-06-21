UNI women's soccer unveils 2022-23 schedule

CEDAR FALLS -- The Northern Iowa women's soccer program released its full 2022-23 schedule, Tuesday.

The Panthers kick off their season with two exhibition matches with Iowa State and Concordia University, St. Paul.

Following the exhibitions, UNI will begin its season with an eight-game homestand, including all seven non-conference matches. According to a press release from the school, this is the first instance which UNI will host all of its non-conference matches at the UNI Soccer Field.

The Panthers get their conference slate underway at home against Valparaiso on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The soccer team will wrap up its season with the three newest members of the Missouri Valley Conference -- University of Illinois-Chicago, Belmont and Murray State.

The Flames host the Panthers in Chicago on Thursday, Oct. 13. for UNI's final regular season road test.

Both the Racers and Bruins will travel to Cedar Falls to wrap up the Panthers' conference slate on Thursday, Oct. 20 and Sunday, Oct. 23, respectively.

The Missouri Valley Conference tournament begins on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0