UNI women win on Senior Day

WATERLOO -- Junior Izzy Lafollette's first career goal lifted the Northern Iowa to a 1-0 Missouri Valley Conference women's soccer victory Sunday at Memorial Stadium.

After battling to a scoreless tie through the first 45 minutes, Lafollette got the Panthers on the scoreboard early in the second half scoring unassisted in the 54th minute.

There were several other scoring chances for UNI. Lizzie Mewes took a penalty kick after Valpo committed a handball violation in the goal box early in the second half but Valparaiso's goalie stretched out just enough to knock the ball out of play.

UNI (3-3-2) honored three seniors before the game Olivia Stearns, Shelby Unruh and Paige Sieren. All three started the match for the Panthers.

UNI is next in action on Saturday when it travels to Terre Haute, Ind. to face Indiana State.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0