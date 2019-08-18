CEDAR FALLS — Gone are seven gritty, seasoned seniors who led the University of Northern Iowa women’s soccer team to a third-place finish in the Missouri Valley Conference last fall.
Replacing them are eight freshmen and a transfer.
While the group of newcomers features plenty of talent, it will need to learn to play with more grit as the Panthers try to make a stronger run in the Valley this season. That become fairly apparent to third-year head coach Bruce Erickson after handful of practices and two exhibition games against Eastern Illinois (a 4-0 win) and Iowa State (a 4-0 loss).
“We lost players who had presence and that were grinders,” Erickson said. “We have a little more finesse this season, but we also need to have a little more grit than we have right now, and that will come.”
The two varying exhibition results were a combination of the missing seniors, young players finding their way in the college game and new leaders feeling out new, more vocal roles.
“Being on the losing side isn’t necessarily bad during exhibition week,” said one of UNI’s captains and top returning scorer Sydney Hayden, who had six goals a year ago. “We have a lot to take away from it (the loss to the Cyclones) and a lot to learn from it. I think it just makes us want to get back to work before our regular season starts.”
Erickson was not surprised by the exhibition results.
“The hard part about having two exhibitions in the first eight days of preseason is that you are trying to balance playing with preseason work and we probably put more emphasis on preseason work. Therefore, at times it looked like we had heavy legs, had players carrying sandbags on their backs (against Iowa State).
“We tempered our enthusiasm after our first exhibition and said we have bigger fish to fry, and (the ISU loss) kind of brought us back down to earth and we can work where we got exposed and be better from it.”
Among the forward group are three seniors who played quite a bit last year — Hayden, Jordyn Rolli and Jamie Althiser — along with sophomore Olivia Stearns, who had eight starts as a freshman in the midfield.
Sophia Conant, Genevieve Cruz, Johnnie Hill, Haddie Carlson and Izzy LaFollette all played 10 or more games in either the midfield or forward groups.
Defense and goalkeeping is where UNI lost the bulk of its experience from last season.
Gone are Morgan Teel, Claire Netten and Juliane Trizzino, a trio of defenders who each started all 19 games for the Panthers in 2018.
Senior captain Maddy Germann is back as a calming presence along the back line, and Alabama State transfer Shelby Unruh, after starting 39 games in two seasons with the Hornets, is expected to help.
Tia Johnson saw action in 14 games, with three starts, as a defender in 2018.
“I think athletically and in terms of speed we could be a little more dynamic in the back, and I think ultimately we can be better,” Erickson said.
The biggest hole to fill is replacing two-year starting goalkeeper Jami Reichenberger, now an assistant with the Panthers.
In UNI’s first two exhibitions, senior Anna Kaiser, who saw action in one game last fall and made three saves against Viterbo after transferring from Sam Houston State, got the bulk of action, including all 90 minutes of playing time against Iowa State.
“It will be fun,” Erickson said. “Anna needs games. She will be alright. (Against Iowa State) there were times it looked like she was playing alone. Again, room to grow on that back line and in goal.”
UNI has three more days of preparation and eight days since the exhibition loss to prepare for its season-opener at home against Chicago State on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
“We have a lot of young players, and it is our job (the seniors) to help them in their new roles and help everybody work as a team to try to get as many wins as we can,” Althiser said.
