CEDAR FALLS -- Northern Iowa’s Jordyn Rolli has been named to the Missouri Valley Conference’s second team all-conference for the 2019 season, along with Lizzie Mewes being selected to the all-Freshman team.
Rolli led the Panthers in scoring with six goals, and tied for second on the team with three assists.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Mewes scored a pair of goals and had an assist in her first season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.