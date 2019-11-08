{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- Northern Iowa’s Jordyn Rolli has been named to the Missouri Valley Conference’s second team all-conference for the 2019 season, along with Lizzie Mewes being selected to the all-Freshman team.

Rolli led the Panthers in scoring with six goals, and tied for second on the team with three assists.

Mewes scored a pair of goals and had an assist in her first season.

