WATERLOO -- Northern Iowa scored three times in the first 26 minutes and road the hot start to a 3-0 victory over North Dakota State in women's soccer action Sunday at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
Sydney Hayden got the scoring going in the 13th minute as she pushed home a pass from Jordyn Rolli. Olivia Stearns scored in the 18th minute on an assist from Hayden, and Rolli scored unassisted in the 26th minute.
Rolli's goal was her team-best fifth of the season.
Anna Kaiser earned the shutout, saving both Bison shots on goal, while UNI out-shot NDSU, 10-2 in the game.
The Panthers return to action Friday when they host South Dakota State at 6 p.m.
