{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Northern Iowa scored three times in the first 26 minutes and road the hot start to a 3-0 victory over North Dakota State in women's soccer action Sunday at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.

Sydney Hayden got the scoring going in the 13th minute as she pushed home a pass from Jordyn Rolli. Olivia Stearns scored in the 18th minute on an assist from Hayden, and Rolli scored unassisted in the 26th minute.

Rolli's goal was her team-best fifth of the season. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Anna Kaiser earned the shutout, saving both Bison shots on goal, while UNI out-shot NDSU, 10-2 in the game.

The Panthers return to action Friday when they host South Dakota State at 6 p.m. 

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter for The Courier

Load comments