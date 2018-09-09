FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State scored with two minutes remaining in regulation to pull out a 2-1 non-conference victory over Northern Iowa Sunday in women’s college soccer action.
Brookelyn Dew scored the game winner for the Bison (2-3).
After falling behind 1-0 on a Lauren Powell goal, the Panthers (2-3-2) tied the game when Sydney Hayden scored in the 47th minute on an assist from Jordyn Rolli.
Jami Reichenberger recorded seven saves while facing 19 shots.
UNI returns to action Friday when it hosts Northern Illinois in a 7 p.m. contest at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
