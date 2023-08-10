CEDAR FALLS – The Northern Iowa women’s soccer team is eager to make another major jump this season and head coach Bruce Erickson says the team has the depth up front to get the job done.

The Panthers improved on their losing record from 2021 by finishing at .500 last year at 6-6-8.

UNI has worked over the summer to improve and were given the chance to show their work on Monday in an exhibition match with Iowa State. And while the Cyclones took the exhibition 2-1, Erickson saw some encouraging things.

“We want to play an opponent like an Iowa State that’s really going to make us uncomfortable, make us solve problems and I thought their athleticism and their speed of play causes problems at times, but I was really pleased with playing 24 kids and getting a lot of new players in,” Erickson said. “I thought we did pretty well, and your depth is very, very good. So, I think that’s something that’s going to help us.”

Senior forwards Lauren Heinsch and Ashley Harrington are being looked at as two of the leaders for the Panthers moving forward. Heinsch led the team in goals last year with five, also becoming a first team all-conference player.

UNI returns 21 players from its 2022 roster in total, with senior forward Ashley Harrington, 2022 all-MVC freshmen pick Caroline Hazen, Sydney Burskey and Allison Groothius among the top offensive threats.

Senior Caitlin Richards returns after leading the Valley in minutes in goal (1,640) and saves (81) last fall.

Over the offseason, Heinsch has worked on growing and continuing to improve. The most important thing she wanted to build off from last year was working with the team so they could feed off each other’s energy on the field.

“We have a really good group of seniors this year who all have various roles on the team,” Heinsch said. “And I think just sticking together as a senior class is really important to show the younger girls how important it is to stay close to your teammates no matter what and just lead the team as a senior-led team.”

Heinsch added that they’d bought in, leaving her optimistic about the season.

“I think we’re looking pretty good. Trainings have been going really well and today, obviously we didn’t get the outcome we wanted, but I think there a lot of stuff to build off of and we proved a lot today of what we’re capable of doing this season,” Heinsch said on Monday. “Overall, I think it’s looking good for us.”

Another athlete returning for UNI is sophomore and Waverly-Shell Rock alum Macy Smith. Eager to get more time out on the field this year, she’s put in extra work to improve her game. This included a stint on the Colorado Pride team with fellow sophomore Sydney Burskey.

According to Smith, she came out of Colorado with greater confidence, trusting her ability to play in Division I. She’s looking forward to seeing how that translates on the field.

“I’m feeling really good. Our team’s meshing really well, the freshmen are coming in and they’re working hard, so I feel excited,” Smith said.

“I think it’s just finding that rhythm with the top, maybe top 16 or so that play just being a little bit more in sync,” Erickson said. “Just playing, getting experience of games, I think that’s the thing.”

The Panthers’ first official game of the 2023 season is on Aug. 17 at St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota.

2023 schedule

Aug. 17- at St. Thomas, 4 p.m.

Aug. 19- vs. Viterbo, 1 p.m.

Aug. 22- vs. Southern Utah, 1 p.m.

Aug. 24- at Western Illinois, 4 p.m.

Aug. 29- vs. St. Ambrose, 4 p.m.

Set. 3- vs. Omaha, 1 p.m.

Sep. 7- at South Dakota, 4 p.m.

Sep. 9- vs. UT-Martin, noon

Sep. 17- at Drake, 1 p.m.

Sep. 21- vs. UIC, 3 p.m.

Sep. 24- vs. Southern Illinois, noon

Oct. 1- vs. Indiana State, noon

Oct. 5.- at Murray State, 3 p.m.

Oct. 8.- at Belmont, 2 p.m.

Oct. 12- vs. Evansville, 3 p.m.

Oct. 15- at Missouri State, 1 p.m.

Oct. 19- at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Oct. 22- vs. Illinois State, noon.