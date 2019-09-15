COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Northern Iowa capped off a four-match weekend with a 25-20, 25-15, 18-25, 25-22 victory over Austin Peay Sunday at the Missouri Invitational, finishing the tournament with a 2-2 record.
UNI beat Missouri-Kansas City and lost to Missouri and Boise State.
Sunday, for the first time in the 2019 season, the Panthers (4-7) had four players with double-digit kills -- Karlie Taylor (17), Emily Holterhaus (13), former Waterloo West star Kaylissa Arndorfer (12) and Inga Rotto (11).
Rotto hit at a .526 clip, while Arndorfer posted a .435 attack percentage. Rotto added seven block assists, which is a single-match high for UNI.
Rachel Koop had 46 assists, while Baylee Petersen led the squad with 16 digs and three aces.
UNI will be next in action on Friday at the Marquette Invitational where the Panthers will face Saint Louis and then Wisconsin-Green Bay and Marquette on Saturday to close out their non-conference slate.
UNI WOMEN'S SOCCER: The Panthers scored three times in the first 26 minutes and road the hot start to a 3-0 victory over North Dakota State in women's soccer action Sunday at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
Sydney Hayden got the scoring going in the 13th minute as she pushed home a pass from Jordyn Rolli. Olivia Stearns scored in the 18th minute on an assist from Hayden, and Rolli scored unassisted in the 26th minute.
Anna Kaiser earned the shutout, saving both Bison shots on goal, while UNI out-shot NDSU, 10-2 in the game.
The Panthers return to action Friday when they host South Dakota State at 6 p.m.
WOMEN'S TENNIS: Olivia Fain won the D flight consolation draw championship, 6-1, 6-4 , over Nebraska-Omaha's Clare Crockett Sunday to wrap up UNI's performance at the Drake Invitational.
Valantina Caro finished fourth overall in flight C.
