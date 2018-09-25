CEDAR FALLS -- Disappointment weighed heavy over the Northern Iowa women's soccer camp Monday morning a day after a frustrating start to the Missouri Valley conference slate.
With two home matches to start conference play, the Panthers (4-4-2, 0-1-0) were stung by Loyola of Chicago's high scoring attack, 4-2, Sunday at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
UNI head coach Bruce Erickson said better execution, better defending as a group and burying early chances could've very easily changed the result.
"You coach long enough you have games like yesterday that are more perplexing when you get to watch it on film afterwards," Erickson said. "Disappointed that we gave up four goals, obviously to a very good team, but we didn't feel strongly that any of them were anything other than just executing and defending better as a group.
"Happy to see us score two as a group, but feel if we had put a couple of our chances away before they got their first one it is a completely different game. Unusual game to be a part of, I felt like it was a game we could've won by the same score."
Erickson summed up that moving forward the Panthers need to be better and really better Saturday when it hosts defending MVC champion Missouri State at 1 p.m. at the CVSC.
It's big because now the two teams that played in the conference title game last year have both lost their conference openers.
"Big, big game coming up on Saturday with Missouri State coming into town having won it last year, and having also loss their first (conference) game," Erickson said. "It is going to be a dogfight where we have a week to prepare and get everybody ready to go.
"I think they are going to come in hungry. Like I said, they are 0-1, too. They get two games on the road to start out and we get two at home. We have to get something out of this game."
VOLLEYBALL: UNI opened a three-match Missouri Valley Conference slate with a sweep of Indiana State Monday. The Panthers now hit the road for matches at Loyola Friday, and Valparaiso Sunday.
"We have a really crazy week ahead," UNI coach Bobbi Petersen said. "We talked about getting into the conference season so we could have a little bit of normalcy, but this second week of conference it is not normal.
"Having three conference matches that are extremely important to the conference race is tough."
WOMEN'S TENNIS: UNI had a tough weekend up at the Gopher Invitational in Minneapolis this weekend, but head coach Chris Sagers said there were a few bright spots.
Sagers pointed out wins by Daisy Phillips, Olivia Fain, Kate Merrick and Claudia Toledo all had quality victories.
"The message I was saying to the players afterwards is we came up here for the quality of competition, and we certainly got that," Sagers said. "That experience is very valuable going into our conference tournament."
UNI travels to Springfield, Mo., for the individual conference championships on Oct. 5-7.
