CEDAR FALLS — Bruce Erickson is starting to feel like a meteorologist.
For the second time in as many weeks, the University of Northern Iowa’s women’s soccer head coach has been forced to move a home game at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex to a neutral site.
One week after playing Viterbo in Rockford, Ill., the Panthers will play Western Illinois today at TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf with a 4 p.m. kickoff.
“I’m trying to think even if we had to cancel a game, let alone postpone one and play it somewhere else,” said Erickson, who has coached 24 years at the collegiate level.
“We are not alone. The weather has caused a lot of problems this fall.”
UNI posted wins over Viterbo (10-0) and Evansville (3-0) over the weekend.
Panther senior forward Kelsey Yarrow was named the Missouri Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Week after scoring three times in those two games.
Following today’s game with the Leathernecks, UNI returns to Missouri Valley Conference play Friday at Indiana State.
WOMEN’S TENNIS: Freshman Daisy Phillips finished second in flight six, and freshman Olivia Fain took third in flight seven to highlight UNI’s performance at the MVC Individual Championships in Springfield, Mo.
Head coach Chris Sagers said he was proud of the competitive efforts across the board from his entire team in singles play.
“Overall, singles was not too bad,” Sagers said. “Doubles, that is a major concern. We had one win and six losses. That is just not acceptable for us. We have a lot to do this off season.”
UNI returns to action this weekend at the ITA Regional in Iowa City to wrap up the fall season.
