UNI falls 3-0 to SDSU

CEDAR FALLS – The Northern Iowa women's soccer team suffered its first loss of the season falling 3-0 to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Thursday.

An early Jackrabbit goal put the Panthers on their heels, and UNI (3-1-1) could never find consistent momentum.

SDSU's CeCe Limongi scored in the 13th minute and she scored again in the second half as did the Jacks' Maya Hansen for the final score.

Despite the loss, UNI head coach Bruce Erickson said the Panthers are still in a better position than they were this time last year. However, they were simply outmatched this game.

"I think we just got beat by a better team," Erickson said. "We're a lot better than we showed, but I thought in terms of our game plan, we just gave them... too much space to play and they, at times really took it to us."

UNI remained on its back foot for most of the match as South Dakota State took the initiative and went on the offensive. The Jacks outshot UNI, 19-11. The Panthers' Caitlin Richards made four saves.

Limongi put the first tally on the board 12 minutes and 12 seconds in for the Jackrabbits (4-0-1). The Panthers were able to take the be on the attack into the final third of the first half, but couldn't find a crack in the Jackrabbits defense, and the score remained 1-0 through the half.

Eight minutes and 51 seconds in the second half, Limongi scored again, and a third goal was made less than five minutes later by Hansen.

"I wasn't pleased with any of the three (goals) we gave up," Erickson said. "They were earned on their part, but we didn't really do anything to get them out of their rhythm, and they just got into their rhythm and that was it."

The Panthers' next game is on Monday at 4 p.m. against the University of St. Thomas where UNI will honor its five seniors, Brittney Bentheier, Lizzie Mewes, Allison Whitaker, Sophia Meier and Kennedy Rieken.

"So my message to the girls is look, you've got to forget this as fast as you can, but you also have to learn from it," Erickson said. "We just have to get this out of our system and respond the next time.