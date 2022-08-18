UNI beats GV 2-1 in women's soccer opener

CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa women’s soccer got their season off on the right foot with a 2-1 takedown against Grand View on Thursday.

The Panthers struggled to find their groove in the first half, but dominated in the second to win their first regular season game.

“We wanted to get a good game, and as I told our girls, you don’t play the opponent – you play your standard and we just didn’t quite meet that standard, but it will come,” said head coach Bruce Erickson. “We’ve got a long way to go, but I like finding a goal late… and I thought in the second half we executed much better and we’ll take that away.”

The first half saw two teams who were evenly matched, with UNI spending more time on the Vikings’ half of the field by a thin margin.

The game went scoreless for most of the first half until 36 minutes and 52 seconds in. Grand View put the first goal on the board with a penalty kick, but the Panthers answered back with six minutes and 48 seconds remaining on a penalty kick of their own, courtesy of junior Lauren Heinsch.

“It wasn’t by any stretch of the imagination our best foot forward, but you respond, you find a way to win a game late in the game, you deserve to win the game, you dominate… you never really feel like you’re in danger, but just we didn’t dictate the tempo early enough. I thought in our second half we improved, made some adjustments, changed our formation a bit.”

In the second half, UNI added another midfielder to the back to increase possession. The strategy worked with a relentless offense ensuing for the remainder of the game.

The Panthers got seven corners on their opponent and after relentless hammering, senior captain and Waverly-Shell Rock alum Siri Ott got the breakthrough with four minutes and six seconds left.

“We just stayed with it and were aggressive and we knew one would fall,” Ott said. “And so they gave me the opportunity and I’m glad that we were able to get one in.”

The Panthers will play their next game on Sunday afternoon against South Dakota State.