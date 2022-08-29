Panthers swat Bees, 5-0

CEDAR FALLS – Three different players tallied as Northern Iowa raced past Saint Ambrose, 5-0, in college women’s soccer action Sunday.

Sydney Burskey, Allison Whitaker, Kennedy Rieken all scored as the Panthers improved to 3-0-1.

Despite taking 20 shots in the first half, UNI didn’t crack Bee goalkeeper Moly McLaughlin until the 42nd minute when Burskey knocked in a shot off the right goal post.

Whitaker scored the first of her two goals just before the end of the first half on an assist from Makenzie Orr.

An own goal off a shot by Ashley Harrington, a score from senior Kennedy Rieken and a Whitaker goal in the 67th minute capped off the scoring for the Panthers.

UNI returns to the pitch Thursday when it hosts South Dakota State at 4 p.m.