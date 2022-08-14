Panthers look to young talent for strong season

CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa’s women’s soccer team is back and ready to rebound from a losing season, and they’re looking at locally grown talent to help take them to the top.

The Panthers struggled last season, losing more games than they won, but head coach Bruce Erickson said the record can be deceiving.

In fact, they already have all the pieces they need for a successful 2022-23 season.

“The margin of error in soccer is very minimal and so with our record at first glance, you’d look at that and say, ‘well, it wasn’t what you wanted out of your season,’” Erickson said. "And it wasn’t, but we were that close from it being flipped to 10-6-2 instead of 6-10-2.”

Northern Iowa’s first eight games will be played at home, starting on Aug. 18 against Grand View. That much time on the home field – especially for a younger team will be good for morale.

Meanwhile, Erickson said they’ve added six freshman to their roster. Five of them contributed to their recent exhibition match with Iowa State.

Erickson said the freshmen group played a ton of competitive soccer over the summer, in fact more than some of their current older teammates will play this season.

At the same time, he cautioned those players that college soccer is rougher than what they’ve encountered at the prep and club levels. However, he said he is confident they will adjust quickly and prove themselves as assets.

“They all had very active summers, which is good,” Erickson said. “This is probably the group that we had that played the most in the summer, so they came back a little sharper, a little bit better, so that’s been good.”

One of those freshmen joining the team in 2022 is former Waverly-Shell Rock star Macy Smith.

In her final season as a Go-Hawk, the incoming Panther scored 28 goals in 19 games, with 13 assists. At training, she said she looked forward to playing at the next level with former Waverly-Shell Rock teammates Siri Ott and Kennedy Rieken.

Smith said she consulted with her friends about their experiences at UNI and that led her to commit to UNI.

Smith echoed Erickson in saying that the college game is on another level. However, she’s confident in a good first year with her teammates, finding joy in the bonding experiences she’s had so far.

“Definitely more intensity in practice and the speed of play,” Smith said. “Also I think that it’s more of you hanging out with these girls 24/7, which I love.”

For her part, Rieken has the job of being one the Panthers’ senior captains, with leadership on her mind. It’s a task that requires all the knowledge and experience she’s acquired in three years of playing the game in the NCAA.

“I’ve learned a lot over the past three years of being a Panther, so it’s just taking what I’ve learned each season and just kind of… passing it on to them and trying to make them feel comfortable in this space and not like an anxious thing,” Rieken said. “Just making them feel comfortable, so then they can be successful on and off the field.”

After starting practice and seeing the chemistry of the 2022-23 season, Rieken joins her coach in being confident of an excellent year.

“I feel like we’ve got a lot of hard workers on this team which is going to allow us to be really successful if we put our minds to it, so I’m really excited about the group we have,” Rieken said. “There’s a lot of talent here, so I feel like we are on our way to having a great season.”