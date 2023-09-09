CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa women's soccer coach Bruce Erickson notched up his 50th career on Saturday with the Panthers' 3-1 victory over the University of Tennessee-Martin.

Already UNI’s winningest coach, Erickson reached the milestone in his seventh season. The Panthers’ win against the Skyhawks also keeps them at the greatest unbeaten streak in team history best start in non-conference play at 7-0-1 in program history.

“To get to 50 wins, you’ve got to have good players and a good staff – there’s too many people to thank for those because that’s a lot of wins over seven seasons here and hopefully we’re just getting going,” Erickson said about the achievement. “But this is a special group, so to get to 50 with them, I think is awesome, but I’m more looking forward to the next.”

The Panthers started things off early with an Olivia Knoepfle goal with 37 minutes and 6 seconds on the clock in the first half, assisted by Caroline Hazen.

“Caroline played a pretty good ball in and I just got around the keeper and then we just got rolling,” Knoepfle said.

UNI widened the lead with 11 minutes and five seconds with a shot by Lauren Heinsch with an assist by Mackenzie Orr.

UT-Martin got on the board in the second half with 35 minutes and 18 seconds left with a shot by (5). All-in-all, the Skyhawks more aggressive in the second half and spent more time in the Panthers’ territory. However, UNI answered back less than two minutes later with a goal by Maddie Eastus.

Erickson said he was pleased with the win and the Panthers’ play throughout both halves. After the game, he explained that he’s stressed getting out to an early, big lead every game and the 2-0 start before halftime indicates that they’re headed in the right direction.

“We’re nowhere near where we want to be in many ways – as successful as we’ve been this year – because I think we’ve got a high ceiling and I’m excited to see when we start the conference, that’s almost a new season and we want to keep it rolling and keep that momentum growing,” he said. “And [it’s] just a fun group to coach because they brought it today and they’ve brought it all year long. “

Preparing for conference play, Knoepfle says she’s excited for the next part of the season, with her team gelling well with each other and never lacking in talent.

“I feel like we’ve been off to a great start. We have a lot of depth and people coming of the bench have really been helping us and letting us just kind of get a little break,” Knoepfle said. “And I hope that we just keep up the good work.”

PHOTOS: UNI Women's Soccer beats Tennessee-Martin on Senior Day 090923-spt-uni-soccer-1.1.JPG 090923-spt-uni-soccer-2.JPG 090923-spt-uni-soccer-3.JPG 090923-spt-uni-soccer-4.1.JPG 090923-spt-uni-soccer-5.JPG