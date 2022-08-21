Panthers beat South Dakota, improve to 2-0

CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa women’s soccer team exacted a little bit of revenge with a 2-1 victory over South Dakota, Sunday.

Last season, the Coyotes defeated the Panthers in a pair of games by a score of 1-0.

In addressing the team after the game, UNI head coach Bruce Erickson credited the win to the Panthers’ ability to take away what South Dakota does best.

“They are great at set pieces,” Erickson said. “Last year, they scored on two corner kicks in the two games…We probably conceded seven or eight corner kicks each game to them. Today, we conceded two and one free kick. That was the difference.”

The Panthers struck early in the contest with a goal less than 10 minutes into the contest.

Freshman Caroline Hazen connected on a free kick from junior Ashley Harrington to put the Panthers on top 1-0.

“Ashley played me a perfect pass,” Hazen said. “I was wide open. I just had to tap it in. After, it was the best feeling, getting to celebrate with my teammates.”

According to Hazen, her early tally helped set a tone for the Panthers which would last for the remainder of the contest.

“It gave us that little boost,” Hazen said. “We just scored. We can do this again. Keep pushing that energy the whole game.”

Following the opening goal, UNI continued to pressure South Dakota junior goalkeeper Caroline Lewis.

With just over 22 minutes remaining in the half, junior forward Lauren Heinsch nearly added to the Panther’s lead when she sent a shot on net from 15 yards out. However, Heinsch’s shot bounced off the cross bar.

Later, with 8:30 remaining in the half, UNI earned a free kick from 20 yards out. The Panthers ran a set play where freshman forward Sydney Burskey bump the ball, allowing Ashley Harrington to send the ball on the Coyotes cage.

Lewis did not manage to get a piece of Harrington’s shot, but the ball sailed just over the right corner and out of play.

The Panthers struck again early in the second half as Heinsch headed an Olivia Knoepfle pass into the Coyote’s net to double to the Panthers lead to 2-0.

“Liv had a great ball in,” Heinsch said. “Liv did most of the work and just played a beautiful ball. I just had to finish it off.”

Despite giving her teammate the lion’s share of the credit, Heinsch created consistent pressure in the Panthers’ attacking third throughout the contest.

“She was just switched on today,” Erickson said. “She is good on almost every day, but today you could just tell it was her kind of game. She was ready to play…I liked her energy.”

Erickson added that he was pleased to see the way Heinsch and Knoepfle played together after the latter missed all of last season with an ACL injury.

Coyotes forward Joana Zanin managed to cut the Panthers’ lead in half with 6:54 remaining in the contest, but UNI stymied South Dakota’s attempts to equalize the score.

With the win, the Panthers improve to 2-0 on the season.

“You want to get better every game,” Erickson said. “When you are a young team, every game is a valuable experience…So far, every game, we have gotten a little bit better…I like where we are at. I like the fact that we are 2-0.”

Up next, UNI hosts the University of Nebraska-Omaha on August 25 at 4 p.m. The game will be available on ESPN+ with a subscription.