CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa women's soccer team stunned the Southern Utah Thunderbirds 3-2 on Tuesday.

The Panthers scored twice in the final three minutes of the game to overcome a 2-0 deficit to earn their third win of the season.

Waverly-Shell Rock alum Macy Smith scored the game-winning goal—the first such goal of her career—in the 89th minute of action.

UNI head coach Bruce Erickson credited both teams for playing a well-matched contest in spite of the oppressive heat hitting the Midwest.

"Both teams battled, but I loved the response our players had to the missed chances and coming back to find a way to win," Erickson said. "Credit to our group for pushing each other and emptying the tank."

The Panthers fell behind 1-0 on a Sammy Sofonia goal in the 12 minute. The Thunderbirds' opening tally was the first surrendered by the Panthers this season. Southern Utah added to its lead in the 43rd minute on a Skylar Cano goal just before halftime.

UNI answered Southern Utah's first half surge in the 77th minute as Smith found the back of the net for the second time this season on an unassisted effort.

Lauren Heinsch, the Panthers' leading scorer last season, tallied the equalizing goal in the 88th minute off a throw-in.

Moments later, with 57 seconds left in the contest, Smith scored her second goal of the contest off a corner kick to complete the comeback.

At 3-0, the Panthers have opened the season hot. The three-game winning streak marks the first such stretch since 2017.

UNI faces Western Illinois in Macomb on Thursday at 4 p.m.

