Northern Iowa sophomore Macy Smith (22) looks to cut inside while Iowa State senior Hanna Reid (15) defends during an exhibition match on Monday, August 8 in Cedar Falls.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa women's soccer team stunned the Southern Utah Thunderbirds 3-2 on Tuesday.
The Panthers scored twice in the final three minutes of the game to overcome a 2-0 deficit to earn their third win of the season.
Waverly-Shell Rock alum Macy Smith scored the game-winning goal—the first such goal of her career—in the 89th minute of action.
UNI head coach Bruce Erickson credited both teams for playing a well-matched contest in spite of the oppressive heat hitting the Midwest.
"Both teams battled, but I loved the response our players had to the missed chances and coming back to find a way to win," Erickson said. "Credit to our group for pushing each other and emptying the tank."
The Panthers fell behind 1-0 on a Sammy Sofonia goal in the 12 minute. The Thunderbirds' opening tally was the first surrendered by the Panthers this season. Southern Utah added to its lead in the 43rd minute on a Skylar Cano goal just before halftime.
UNI answered Southern Utah's first half surge in the 77th minute as Smith found the back of the net for the second time this season on an unassisted effort.
Lauren Heinsch, the Panthers' leading scorer last season, tallied the equalizing goal in the 88th minute off a throw-in.
Moments later, with 57 seconds left in the contest, Smith scored her second goal of the contest off a corner kick to complete the comeback.
At 3-0, the Panthers have opened the season hot. The three-game winning streak marks the first such stretch since 2017.
UNI faces Western Illinois in Macomb on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Photos: Northern Iowa Soccer falls to Iowa State in a preseason exhibition
UNI WSOC vs. Iowa State 1
Northern Iowa redshirt freshman Makenzie Hood runs out of a tunnel of her teammates ahead of an exhibition match with Iowa State on Monday, August 8 in Cedar Falls.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
UNI WSOC vs. Iowa State 2
Northern Iowa redshirt freshman Makenzie Hood shoulder bumps teammate Macy Smith ahead of an exhibition match with Iowa State on Monday, August 8 in Cedar Falls.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
UNI WSOC vs. Iowa State 3
Northern Iowa Jaylie Hicklin (2) battles for position with Iowa State sophomore Sophia Thomas (10) during an exhibition match with the Cyclones on Monday, August 8 in Cedar Falls.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
UNI WSOC vs. Iowa State 4
Northern Iowa sophomore Sophia Balistreri (19) connects on a volley during an exhibition match with Iowa State on Monday, August 8 in Cedar Falls.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
UNI WSOC vs. Iowa State 5
Northern Iowa redshirt sophomore Olivia Knoepfle surveys the pitch during an exhibition match with Iowa State on Monday, August 8 in Cedar Falls.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
UNI WSOC vs. Iowa State 6
Northern Iowa redshirt sophomore Olivia Knoepfle (12) pokes the ball passed Iowa State keeper Avery Gillahan (1) during an exhibition match with Iowa State on Monday, August 8 in Cedar Falls. Knoepfle went on to score moments later to put the Panthers ahead 1-0.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
UNI WSOC vs. Iowa State 7
Northern Iowa junior Maddie Celarek (23) congratulates teammate Olivia Knoepfle (12) after Knoepfle scored during an exhibition match with Iowa State on Monday, August 8 in Cedar Falls.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
UNI WSOC vs. Iowa State 8
Northern Iowa redshirt sophomore Olivia Knoepfle forwards the ball during an exhibition match with Iowa State on Monday, August 8 in Cedar Falls.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
UNI WSOC vs. Iowa State 9
Northern Iowa junior Jaylie Hicklin (2) looks to get by Iowa State senior Abigail Miller (24) during an exhibition match with Iowa State on Monday, August 8 in Cedar Falls.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
UNI WSOC vs. Iowa State 10
Northern Iowa senior captain Ashley Harrington (17) boots the ball by Iowa State senior Abigail Miller (24) during an exhibition match with Iowa State on Monday, August 8 in Cedar Falls.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
UNI WSOC vs. Iowa State 11
Northern Iowa redshirt sophomore Olivia Knoepfle goes down after sending the ball in front of Iowa state senior Maddie Brant during an exhibition match with Iowa State on Monday, August 8 in Cedar Falls.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
UNI WSOC vs. Iowa State 12
Northern Iowa sophomore Sophia Balistreri (19) boots the ball down field during an exhibition match with Iowa State on Monday, August 8 in Cedar Falls.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
UNI WSOC vs. Iowa State 13
Northern Iowa junior Jaylie Hicklin (2) moves the ball up field during an exhibition match with Iowa State on Monday, August 8 in Cedar Falls.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
UNI WSOC vs. Iowa State 14
Northern Iowa redshirt sophomore Morgan Barnette (27) attempts a header as Iowa State keeper Avery Gillahan (1) punches the ball away during an exhibition match on Monday, August 8 in Cedar Falls.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
UNI WSOC vs. Iowa State 15
Northern Iowa senior Lauren Heinsch (9) moves the ball ahead during an exhibition match with Iowa State on Monday, August 8 in Cedar Falls.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
UNI WSOC vs. Iowa State 16
Northern Iowa freshman Denise Camarena (4) surveys the field as Iowa State junior Lauren McConnell (9) gives chase during an exhibition match on Monday, August 8 in Cedar Falls.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
UNI WSOC vs. Iowa State 17
Northern Iowa sophomore Macy Smith (22) looks to cut inside while Iowa State senior Hanna Reid (15) defends during an exhibition match on Monday, August 8 in Cedar Falls.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
UNI WSOC vs. Iowa State 18
A Northern Iowa player connects on a corner kick during an exhibition match with Iowa State on Monday, August 8 in Cedar Falls.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
UNI WSOC vs. Iowa State 19
Northern Iowa senior Ashley Harrington (17) and senior Hannah Shaw (17) jockey for position during an exhibition match on Monday, August 8 in Cedar Falls.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
UNI WSOC vs. Iowa State 20
Northern Iowa senior Lauren Heinsch (9) looks to play the ball amid a swarm of Cyclones during an exhibition match with Iowa State on Monday, August 8 in Cedar Falls.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
UNI WSOC vs. Iowa State 21
Northern Iowa senior Lauren Heinsch (9) battles for possession with Iowa State sophomore Lauren Hernandez (14) during an exhibition match with the Cyclones on Monday, August 8 in Cedar Falls.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
UNI WSOC vs. Iowa State 22
Northern Iowa freshman Camille Landphair (24) takes possession of the ball from Iowa State sophomore Lauren Hernandez (14) during an exhibition match with the Cyclones on Monday, August 8 in Cedar Falls.
ETHAN PETRIK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!