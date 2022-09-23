 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER

Northern Iowa blanks Illinois State

UNI

NORMAL, Ill. – The Northern Iowa women’s soccer team picked up a key victory Thursday afternoon as the Panthers downed Illinois State, 3-0, in a Missouri Valley Conference match.

Goalkeeper Caitlin Richards recorded her third shutout of the season, while Ashley Harrington had a goal and an assist for UNI (4-4-1, 1-1-0).

Lauren Heinsch and Caroline Hazen also scored for the Panthers.

Harrington opened the scoring in the 27th minute as Olivia Knoepfle shuffled a pass to Harrington who buried it for a 1-0 lead.

That would be the score at halftime.

In the second half, UNI would put the game away when Heinsch and Hazen would score less than one minute apart in the 54th and 55th minutes.

UNI hosts Missouri State at Noon on Sunday.

