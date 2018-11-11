Soccer
- University of Northern Iowa senior Hannah McDevitt landed a spot on the College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District team announced Thursday.
McDevitt, a midfielder from Urbandale, is a double major in business economics and Spanish. Student-athletes must be starters or key reserves with at least a 3.30 cumulative grade-point average to be nominated for the team.
Football
- North Tama High School football coach Tom McDermott is fourth as voting winds down for U.S. Cellular's Most Valuable Coach contest.
The top three coaches in the final balloting will receive donations of $50,000, $20,000 and $10,000, respectively, for their schools. The winning coach also receives a $30,000 Samsung tech package for their school.'
Voting at www.themostvaluablecoach.com/vote concludes at 11:59 a.m. Tuesday.
Volleyball
- Dike-New Hartford volleyball coach Diane Harms was awarded the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's 2018 Golden Plaque of Distinction award at this year's state tournament.
The award honors the Iowa coach who has demonstrated a successful career while making notable contributions towards school, community and the coaching profession.
Harms, a former University of Northern Iowa women's basketball player, started teaching and coaching in Charles City in 1992. She led the Comets to a runner-up state volleyball finish in 2002. In 15 seasons since moving to Dike-New Hartford, she has compiled a 605-108 record with 12 consecutive state tournament appearances and six championships.
