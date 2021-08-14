Kenzie Roling's PK goal nets Iowa exhibition win over UNI

IOWA CITY — Kenzie Roling, a freshman from Waverly, scored the only goal as the University of Iowa women’s soccer team defeated Northern Iowa, 1-0, Friday at the Iowa Soccer Complex in an exhibition match.

Roling rocketed the only score of the night on a first half penalty kick. The score was Roling’s second of the season. The previous goal came in the final minute of last weekend’s exhibition against South Dakota.

“You saw individual improvement across the board,” said Iowa head coach Dave DiIanni in a statement released to the press. “It was nice to get Sarah [Wheaton] back. I thought Alyssa Walker and Courtney Powell had good games. We’re starting to kind of figure out how we want to play in the system, and it was nice to see Kenzie Roling getting on the board again.

UNI which beat Northern Illinois, 1-0, on Aug. 8 in an exhibition in Bettendorf, returns to action Thursday at Nebraska-Omaha.

