Illinois State tops UNI in PKs

NORMAL, Ill. – Priya Gillan made two saves in penalty kicks and Northern Iowa hit a post on another as Illinois State topped the Panthers, 1-1 (3-0 PKs) in a Missouri Valley Conference tournament quarterfinal soccer match Sunday.

The Redbirds made all three of their attempts in penalty kicks as Michaela Kirshten, Logan Ziegler and Abby Basler were successful.

UNI was unlucky with its attempts. Allison Whitaker had a wide open attempt on her shot, but hit the left post. Then Gillian guessed correctly on shots by Shelby Unruh and Lizzie Mewes diving to her right and knocking the balls clear.

The Panthers led 1-0 at the half as Johnnie Hill scored in the 19th minute, unassisted. The Redbirds tied it in the 47th minute. Illinois State controlled much of the second half and both 10-minute overtime periods. UNI was kept in it by freshman goalkeeper Caitlin Richards who made 13 saves in the game.

The Panthers finish the season 4-5-2.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0