WATERLOO -- Three different players scored second-half goals as the University of Northern Iowa women's soccer team overcame Northern Illinois 3-1 Friday at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.

Northern Illinois (1-7) scored the only goal of the first half, but Maddie DePrenger banged a shot off the Huskies' keeper in the 55th minute to tie the game. It was DePrenger's first goal of the season.

Hannah McDevitt delivered the go-ahead tally at the 69:17 mark, and Genevieve Cruz gave the Panthers some insurance just over four minutes later when she converted an assist from Sophia Conant for her first goal.

UNI finished with a 15-5 advantage in total shots and an 11-3 edge in shots on goal.

Now 3-3-2 on the season, the Panthers play at Iowa State Sunday at 2 p.m.

