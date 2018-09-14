WATERLOO -- Three different players scored second-half goals as the University of Northern Iowa women's soccer team overcame Northern Illinois 3-1 Friday at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
Northern Illinois (1-7) scored the only goal of the first half, but Maddie DePrenger banged a shot off the Huskies' keeper in the 55th minute to tie the game. It was DePrenger's first goal of the season.
Hannah McDevitt delivered the go-ahead tally at the 69:17 mark, and Genevieve Cruz gave the Panthers some insurance just over four minutes later when she converted an assist from Sophia Conant for her first goal.
UNI finished with a 15-5 advantage in total shots and an 11-3 edge in shots on goal.
Now 3-3-2 on the season, the Panthers play at Iowa State Sunday at 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.