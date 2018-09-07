Subscribe for 33¢ / day

BROOKINGS, S.D. -- Northern Iowa couldn't crack the South Dakota State defense in a 1-0 women's college soccer loss to the Jackrabbits Friday.

Marisa Schulz scored the game's only goal in the 15th minute, and South Dakota State made it stand up to improve to 4-3 on the season.

The Jackrabbits held a 19-11 advantage in total shots and a 10-6 edge in shots on goal.

Jami Reichenberger made nine saves for UNI (2-2-2) while Hannah McDevitt led the Panthers with three shots, two of which were on net.

UNI plays at North Dakota State Sunday at 1 p.m.

