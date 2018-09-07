BROOKINGS, S.D. -- Northern Iowa couldn't crack the South Dakota State defense in a 1-0 women's college soccer loss to the Jackrabbits Friday.
Marisa Schulz scored the game's only goal in the 15th minute, and South Dakota State made it stand up to improve to 4-3 on the season.
The Jackrabbits held a 19-11 advantage in total shots and a 10-6 edge in shots on goal.
Jami Reichenberger made nine saves for UNI (2-2-2) while Hannah McDevitt led the Panthers with three shots, two of which were on net.
UNI plays at North Dakota State Sunday at 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.