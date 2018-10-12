TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- Jordyn Rolli gave the University of Northern Iowa women's soccer team an early lead lead and the Panthers held off Indiana State 2-1 Friday in Missouri Valley Conference action.
UNI (7-6-2 overall, 2-2-0 MVC) grabbed the lead in the 16th minute when Rolli banged in a rebound off the post for her third goal of the season. The Panthers doubled their lead in the 31st minute on Brynell Yount's third goal of 2018 with an assist from Claire Netten.
Indiana State (6-6-3, 0-3-1) closed within 2-1 5 1/2 minutes into the second half, but UNI and goalkeeper Jami Reichenberger slammed the door from there. Reichenberger finished with eight saves.
The Panthers are scheduled to host Drake Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
