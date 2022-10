CHICAGO -- Caitlin Richards made eight saves to record a shutout, but Northern Iowa was unable to score either as the Panthers and Illinois-Chicago drew, 0-0, Friday in a Missouri Valley Conference soccer match.

It was the sixth draw of the season for UNI setting a program record.

The Panthers (4-5-6 overall, 1-2-5 MVC) managed just two shots on net in the game, one by Caroline Hazen and another by Kennedy Rieken.

UNI is now off until Oct. 20 when it will host Murray State.