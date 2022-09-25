College women's soccer: UNI falls to Missouri State

CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa couldn’t find its offense as the Panthers dropped a Missouri Valley Conference women’s soccer game Sunday to Missouri State.

The Bears (5-4-2, 2-0-1) scored in the third minute to put the Panthers(4-5-1, 1-2-0) in an early hole, and then tacked on a late first-half goal en route to a 2-0 victory.

Joey Fosnow scored the Bears’ first goal, while Iraia Arrue had the second, exactly 30 minutes after the first tally.

Lauren Heinsch put three shots on goal, but MSU goalie Camielle Day made five saves to post the shutout.

UNI returns to action Thursday at Evansville.