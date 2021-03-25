College women's soccer: Panther women blanked by Illinois State

NORMAL, Ill. – Illinois State goalkeepers Daniela Grgas and Priya Gillan combined for four saves as the Redbirds blanked Northern Iowa, 2-0, Thursday in Missouri Valley Conference women’s soccer action.

Shaina Dudas put ISU (3-5 overall, 3-3 MVC) up 1-0 in the 16th minute, and Abby Basler’s fourth goal of the season in the 55th minute made it 2-0.

UNI (2-3-2 overall, 2-3 MVC) got shots on goal from Sandra Thiman, Lauren Heinsch, Sophia Conant and Izzy LaFollette but none of them could find the back of the net.

The Panthers return to action Sunday at Memorial Stadium in Waterloo where they will host Valparaiso at 1 p.m.

