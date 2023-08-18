ST. PAUL, Minn. – Morgan Barnette netted her first collegiate goal in the first half and that held up as the Northern Iowa soccer team opened their 2023 season with a 1-0 road victory over St. Thomas Thursday.

After missing last season with an injury, Barnette chased down a breakaway pass from Marissa Gross and scored in the 37th minute.

From there the Panther defense and goalkeeper Caitlin Richards protected the lead despite the Tommies holding 56 percent possession of the ball.

St. Thomas took 16 shots, seven of them on goal. The Tommies also had nine corner kicks to UNI’s two.

The Panthers improved to 4-1-2 in season openers under head coach Bruce Erickson and the shutout was Richards seventh of her career, third most in UNI history.

The Panthers will host Viterbo Saturday at 1 p.m.