College women's soccer: Balistreri nets OT winner to lift UNI in MVC Tournament

CHICAGO – Sophia Balistreri scored into the low right corner in the 98th minute as the Northern Iowa women’s soccer team beat Belmont in a first-round Missouri Valley Conference tournament opener, 1-0 in two overtimes, Thursday.

Balistreri scored off a corner kick for UNI. The ball was headed toward the goal by a Panther teammate before an initial save was made. The ball went right to Balistreri's foot and she buried it.

UNI (6-5-7) out-shot Belmont, 18-10, led by Lauren Heinsch’s seven shots, including three on net.

The Panthers’ Caitlin Richards made five saves to post the shutout. Her biggest save came in the 110th and last minute of the match when she stopped Emily Abdoney’s high center shot with 42 seconds left on the clock.

UNI advances to face Illinois-Chicago Sunday at Noon in a quarterfinal game in Chicago.