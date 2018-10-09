Try 1 month for 99¢

BETTENDORF — Western Illinois scored late in overtime to defeat the University of Northern Iowa women’s soccer team 1-0 Tuesday.

The match was moved to Bettendorf because of unplayable conditions at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex where UNI plays its home games.

The Panthers had plenty of opportunities, outshooting the Leathernecks 22-10 and putting nine shots on goal that were all denied by Birgitta Sol Eggertsdottir and Ines Palmeiro Herrera.

UNI goalkeeper Jami Reichenberger stopped the first seven shots from Western Illinois (3-10-1), but Madeline Edwards made a solo run to the net late in overtime for the game-winner.

Now 6-6-2, the Panthers return to Missouri Valley Conference action Friday at Indiana State.

