IOWA CITY -- Virginia Commonwealth pierced Northern Iowa's defense for a pair of second-half goals and a 2-0 victory Friday in the opening game of the Hawkeye Invitational.
UNI had been unscored upon in its first three games while going 1-0-2. Friday, VCU's Kelly Graves broke that streak in the 56th minute, then scored again just over seven minutes later.
The Rams (3-1) finished with an 18-8 advantage in shots and a 13-5 edge in shots on goal. Jami Reichenberger made 11 saves in goal for UNI.
The Panthers play Central Michigan at 11 a.m. Sunday.
