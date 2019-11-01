{{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO, Ind. -- Valparaiso jumped out to a 2-0 first-half lead and never let Northern Iowa get back in the game as the Crusaders defeated the Panthers 3-0 in a Missouri Valley Conference soccer match Friday.

Lauren Torhorst scored 12 minutes, 22 seconds into the contest and Natalie Graf made it 2-0 at the 25:04 mark. Torhorst added a goal in the 57th minute to set the final margin.

The Panthers, who owned a 16-8 advantage in total shots, ended their season with four consecutive losses to finish 5-11 overall and 1-6 in MVC action.  Valparaiso improved to 2-14-1 and 2-5.

