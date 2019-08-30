WATERLOO -- Nebraska-Omaha's Jaden Thiem scored 16 minutes into overtime to lift the Mavericks past the University of Northern Iowa 2-1 Friday in women's college soccer action.
The Panthers (1-2-0) grabbed a 1-0 first-half lead on a goal by Maddy Germann with an assist from Tia Johnson.
UNI protected that lead to halftime, but Nebraska-Omaha's Regan Zimmers tied the game in the 53rd minute and neither team was able to score for the remainder of regulation.
Statistically, the Panthers held a 16-11 edge in overall shots and a 9-8 advantage in shots on goal.
Nebraska-Omaha improved to 1-1-1.
UNI hosts St. Ambrose Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
