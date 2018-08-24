LARAMIE, Wyo. -- The University of Northern Iowa women's soccer team doesn't have a goal two games into its season, but the Panthers don't have a loss, either.
UNI and Wyoming settled for a 0-0 double-overtime draw Friday night, which was the same outcome the Panthers had in their season-opener.
The Cowgirls (2-0-1) kept the pressure on all night and held a 21-11 advantage in shots and a 9-4 edge in shots on goal. UNI goalkeeper Jami Reichenberger turned away every attack on net for her second shutout of the season.
The Panthers (0-0-2) face Colorado State (1-0-2) Sunday.
