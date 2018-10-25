NORMAL, Ill. -- Northern Iowa put together a big finish to defeat Illinois State 3-1 Thursday and earn the No. 3 seed and a home game in the Missouri Valley Conference women's soccer tournament.
The Panthers (9-7-2, 4-3-0) will host Evansville (4-11-2, 2-4-1) Sunday at noon at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex. UNI defeated the Aces 3-0 during their regular-season meeting.
Thursday night, Jamie Althiser gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead in the 32nd minute on a deflection after a Hannah McDevitt shot.
Illinois State tied it 10 minutes into the second half, but Sydney Haden answered for the Panthers five minutes later with an assist from Julianne Trizzino, and an own goal in the 73rd minute made it a 3-1 UNI lead.
The Redbirds (9-8-2, 4-3-0) had a 22-7 edge in shots but Jami Reichenberger had 10 saves in goal for the Panthers.
